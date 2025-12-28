Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Bought by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Centrus Energy makes up approximately 4.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEU. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.91.

NYSE:LEU opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.50. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 37.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

