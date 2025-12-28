Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

