Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,384,096 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 14,774,192 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,145,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,145,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Figma in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Figma from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Figma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Figma

Figma Stock Up 2.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

Figma stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 12,715,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,662. Figma has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

In other Figma news, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 5,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $130,675.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 850,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,262,225. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tyler Herb sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $55,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 195,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,720.36. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,781,925 shares of company stock worth $59,260,303.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Figma by 1,446.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Figma by 1,568.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

More Figma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.