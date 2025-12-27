Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,183 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the November 30th total of 32,143 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global leader in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company has built a reputation for innovation and quality across its core business units. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies segment serves industrial and consumer markets with solutions ranging from structural adhesives and sealants to DIY products for home improvement.

In its Beauty Care division, Henkel offers hair care, hair styling, hair coloring, and oral care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

