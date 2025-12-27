Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Grows By 89.5%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 189,531 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 100,003 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189,531.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189,531.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

ELPQF remained flat at $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB. de C.V., commonly known as Liverpool, is Mexico’s leading department store chain. Founded in the mid-19th century, the company has grown from a single urban emporium in Mexico City into a nationwide retail network. Over its history, Liverpool has positioned itself as a full-service retailer, catering primarily to middle- and upper-income consumers seeking apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings.

Liverpool operates its flagship stores under the Liverpool name and maintains a secondary banner, Suburbia, which targets value-oriented shoppers.

