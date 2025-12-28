Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,426 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 33,738 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,048. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3,519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 48,290 shares in the last quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 116,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,659,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.