ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION) Short Interest Update

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,764 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the November 30th total of 4,749 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ION traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01. ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.68% of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Company Profile

The Proshares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Core Battery Metals index. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world that are engaged in the mining of base metals used to produce batteries. ION was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

