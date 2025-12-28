First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 886 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the November 30th total of 2,492 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 226.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA HSMV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.01. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.82.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small\u002FMid ETF (HSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active fund of small- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on volatility forecast. HSMV was launched on Apr 6, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

