Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,195,086 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 3,237,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,711,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,711,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa
Grupo Televisa Stock Performance
Grupo Televisa stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 451,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,745. Grupo Televisa has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $798.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.66 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Televisa Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.
Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.