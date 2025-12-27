ProShares Ultra Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,965 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 21,996 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Materials Price Performance

Shares of UYM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 3,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. ProShares Ultra Materials has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Materials by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Materials in the second quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Materials in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Materials during the second quarter valued at $383,000.

ProShares Ultra Materials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

