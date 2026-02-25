Nosana Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270.36 Thousand (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Nosana token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $270.36 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nosana has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nosana Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.14870872 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $270,732.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nosana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nosana using one of the exchanges listed above.

