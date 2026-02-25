Graham Goldsmith Acquires 4,000 Shares of SEEK (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Graham Goldsmith acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$16.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$64,280.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.24%.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks.

