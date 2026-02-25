DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Buys A$180,510.00 in Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Varya Davidson acquired 27,500 shares of DEXUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.56 per share, for a total transaction of A$180,510.00.

DEXUS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.

DEXUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 271.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. DEXUS’s payout ratio is -32.65%.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $17.4 billion of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments.

