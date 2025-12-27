abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Short Interest Update

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 844,605 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 438,233 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,885,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,885,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. 7,081,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 125.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3,290.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after buying an additional 1,687,728 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

