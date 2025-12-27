Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 86.8% in December

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,845 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 66,304 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 189,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 144,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,293. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $759,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 216.3% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 132,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 996,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks current income by investing primarily in a broad array of income-producing debt instruments. Originally launched as part of the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds family, the fund is now managed by Allspring Global Investments. It trades on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol EAD and aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a disciplined fixed-income strategy.

The fund’s investment portfolio typically includes corporate bonds spanning investment-grade and high-yield issues, U.S.

