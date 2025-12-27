Short Interest in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Drops By 60.1%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,411 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 41,101 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TSPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 88,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSPA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,785,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,827,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

