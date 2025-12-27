Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Short Interest Down 62.4% in December

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 62 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 30th total of 165 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRLV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility. XRLV was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

