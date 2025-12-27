Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 654,832 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the November 30th total of 244,801 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baiya International Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Baiya International Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BIYA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 802,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,724. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Baiya International Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors.

