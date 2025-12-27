Gas Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $123.21 million and $49.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
