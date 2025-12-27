Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,327 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the November 30th total of 9,085 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barinthus Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

BRNS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 159,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,689. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.67.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

