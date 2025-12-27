Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 776.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $213.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

