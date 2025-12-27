Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.