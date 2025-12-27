Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,570 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NPK International were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPKI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NPKI opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. NPK International Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.28.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. NPK International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

