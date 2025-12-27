Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 165.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,737 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 707,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 178.5% during the second quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 227,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 145,554 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 113.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,478 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GO opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.