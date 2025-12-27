Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $11.48 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $398.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,403,000 after buying an additional 2,259,389 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 691,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,207 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

