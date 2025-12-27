UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3%

UNH stock opened at $331.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average is $318.99. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

