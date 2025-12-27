Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 679.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Datadog by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $80,699,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,656.40. The trade was a 96.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,316,774 shares of company stock worth $233,101,958. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.19, a PEG ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

