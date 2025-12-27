Chia Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00005324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $78.01 million and $1.54 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Chia launched on March 17th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 33,191,992 coins and its circulating supply is 16,759,967 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

