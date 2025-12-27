UMA (UMA) Price Tops $0.72

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 127,154,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,110,056 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

