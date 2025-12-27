MNEE (MNEE) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

MNEE (MNEE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One MNEE token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. MNEE has a total market capitalization of $98.86 million and approximately $84.56 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MNEE has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MNEE

MNEE’s launch date was April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 98,991,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,991,351 tokens. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash. The official website for MNEE is www.mnee.io.

Buying and Selling MNEE

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 98,991,351.6233. The last known price of MNEE is 0.99926056 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $84,593.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using U.S. dollars.

