Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $211.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

