Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

