Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,884,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,271,000 after buying an additional 514,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,476,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,316,000 after buying an additional 237,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,486,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $280,000,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -146.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Featured Stories

