iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,857 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 795.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,790 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $214.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $214.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.