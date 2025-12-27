iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,857 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 795.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,790 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $214.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $214.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.
