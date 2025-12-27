Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,957 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

