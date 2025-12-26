Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,975 shares, an increase of 200.3% from the November 30th total of 19,639 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Mofy AI Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GMM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 30,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,486. Global Mofy AI has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Mofy AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Global Mofy AI

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming.

