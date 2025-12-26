Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and traded as low as $13.3750. Naspers shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 62,607 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Naspers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Naspers Stock Performance
About Naspers
Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.
A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.
