iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,824 shares, a growth of 197.9% from the November 30th total of 31,496 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,454,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 679,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 243,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 96,695 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 292,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 855,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,357. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

