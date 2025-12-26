Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,398 shares, a growth of 195.1% from the November 30th total of 2,507 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GMNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704. Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,676,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.

About Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (GMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and New York state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration. GMNY was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

