Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,091 shares, an increase of 265.2% from the November 30th total of 21,111 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company's stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of GWAV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 28,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,679. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($17.85) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWAV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company's cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

