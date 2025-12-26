BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 388,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 197,151 shares.The stock last traded at $10.7250 and had previously closed at $10.73.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.
In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.
