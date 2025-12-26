Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Short Interest Up 205.2% in December

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 312,062 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the November 30th total of 102,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,571,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,571,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Psyence Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of PBM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 258,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Psyence Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 48.25% of Psyence Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

