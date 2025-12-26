Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,781,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,724,296 shares.The stock last traded at $14.4530 and had previously closed at $15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMER. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Omeros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMER

Omeros Trading Down 5.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.39. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 113.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 829.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.