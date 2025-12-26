Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.70. Organogenesis shares last traded at $5.4130, with a volume of 202,067 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORGO

Organogenesis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $684.04 million, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,565,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,137.74. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $2,620,120. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.