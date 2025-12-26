Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.66. Kirin shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1,399 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Kirin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kirin

Kirin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Kirin had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.