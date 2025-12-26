British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.08. British Land shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. UBS Group raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British Land Stock Down 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

British Land Company plc is a leading real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, development and management of UK commercial property. The company’s portfolio is centred on high-quality office and retail destinations in key urban locations, combining long-term holdings with active redevelopment projects. Its core business activities include leasing space to corporate and retail tenants, asset management, and undertaking new developments aimed at enhancing urban environments and driving sustainable value.

Founded in 1856 as the Land Mortgage and Agency Company, British Land adopted its current name in the 1970s as it expanded beyond mortgage lending into direct property investment.

