JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.2970, with a volume of 1096069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5532 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
