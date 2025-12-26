JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.2970, with a volume of 1096069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5532 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.