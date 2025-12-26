Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.6290, with a volume of 385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $578.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

About Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

