PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Short Interest Up 698.0% in December

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,185 shares, an increase of 698.0% from the November 30th total of 16,690 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $690.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1,357.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

