Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.2410, with a volume of 1,274,155 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($18.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of personalized dendritic cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses patient-derived dendritic cells to present tumor-specific antigens and stimulate a targeted immune response. By tailoring each vaccine to the individual patient’s tumor profile, the approach aims to improve outcomes and reduce off-target toxicity associated with conventional therapies.

The company’s lead candidate, DCVax®-L, is designed for patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and has advanced through a global Phase III clinical trial.

